PAL says to operate on May 17 during radar upgrade

MANILA — Philippine Airlines said on Friday it would still operate flights on May 17, during the radar system upgrade.

However, there could be flight delays, PAL spokesperson Cielo Villaluna said.

The government will conduct corrective maintenance on the Philippine Air Traffic Management Center to replace the uninterruptible power supply (UPS) and upgrade the traffic management system (ATMS) from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. on May 17, when the Philippine airspace will be closed.

"PAL flights departing from Manila within the 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. period will be allowed to take off and land utilizing one of the two Manila runways, which will remain open for flight departures," the flag carrier said.

"Possible flight delays are expected, given the restrictions," PAL added.

Passengers were advised to check the status of their flights to avoid inconvenience.

A power outage last May 1, Labor Day, disrupted flights in the country's main gateway. This was the second time a wide-scale interruption was reported following another technical issue on New Year's Day last Jan. 1.

