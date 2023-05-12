DICT launches own probe on GCash 'glitch'

MANILA — The Department of Information and Communication Technology (DICT) on Friday said it is conducting its own probe on the "glitch" of GCash, which resulted in unauthorized transfers of money from hundreds of accounts.

DICT Secretary Ivan John Uy said their Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) would lead the probe to check problems with the digital payment platform after receiving several complaints in different instances.

"We are looking into it — a bridge, a leak, a hack, or phishing," Uy said in a televised briefing.

"Well that is their statement [no hacking] so it has to be investigated by proper authorities to ascertain kung totoo nga ba ang sinasabi nila or hindi dahil siyempre they're the company that is affected," the official said.

"Medyo self-serving if ever they are the ones who will do the explanation. I think an independent group has to look into it and see that really happened," he added.

The DICT chief said they were initiating the probe to also find out whether or not there were lapses in their security system and make recommendations on the firms operating this.



Affected users may file claims regarding their lost funds from GCash so the platform could determine if these are authentic.

He advised the public though to not give their personal details through SMS and to not log in with their credentials through web pages or links sent to them.

Transactions must be done, the official said, on the bank or e-wallet's platform or app.

"Kung ang loss ay dahil sa pabaya ng GCash, dapat bayaran yan ng GCash. Kung pabaya ay nasa user, wala nang kinalaman ang GCash diyan," he said.

"Use the app. Kung may matanggap na text na may link, huwag iki-click ang link."

GCash earlier said its systems were not hacked following an investigation. The digital payment platform also insisted no funds are missing as it returned money to the accounts of affected customers.

The National Privacy Commission has also ordered GCash to explain the incident and set a meeting on Friday with officials of the fintech firm.

Uy told a separate TeleRadyo interview on Friday that the GCash incident wouldn't require disclosure of breaches.

But the DICT, he said, is "studying and coming out most likely with a policy" on mandatory disclosures.

"Ibig sabihin kung may nangyaring ganitong mga insidente that affects the public and has connotations on criminal activity, we will require the entities concerned to disclose [the details] to the government agencies so we can act on it with ace," Uy explained.

Meanwhile, the official expressed concern about the online games on the popular finance app, saying it has "ethical issues."

"I'm not sure about the legal issues, that's within the jurisdiction of Pagcor (Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation) to ascertain whether there is a violation of franchises that Pagcor issues with respect to gaming," he said.

The in-app games could also be used for phishing, Uy said, adding that the links' security wasn't guaranteed.