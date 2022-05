The Bank of England in London, Britain, 05 May 2022. The Bank of England has announced it is to increase the UK interest rates to one percent from 0.75 percent to help curb inflation. Andy Rain, EPA-EFE

LONDON - Britain's economy grew at a slower pace in the first quarter compared with the final three months of last year as the country battled soaring inflation, official data showed Thursday.

The economy grew 0.8 percent in the January-March period compared with expansion of 1.3 percent in the fourth quarter of last year, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

