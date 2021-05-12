Puregold says growth up in Q1 due to 'innovative grocery retailing'

MANILA - Puregold Price Club Inc said Wednesday it booked a consolidated net income of P2.02 billion in the first quarter.

The Q1 figures is 14.6 percent higher compared to the P1.76 billion in the same period last year, Puregold said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

Puregold has been ramping up digitalization and expanding its footprint to make grocery shopping easier for consumers during the pandemic.

It has introduced a mobile app and a chatbot even before the pandemic. It has since expanded the reach of its digital platform.

“Despite the increasing COVID-19 cases that our country is facing, Puregold is in a good position to serve the needs of our valued customers and help fuel recovery of the country’s economy by continuing our store network expansion and introducing new innovations in grocery retailing," Puregold president said Vincent Co.

Puregold has a total of 479 stores nationwide, 413 of which are Puregold, 20 are S&R membership branches and 46 S&R New York Style QSR as of end-March.

