Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's non-profit teams up with Procter & Gamble

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's Archewell Foundation said on Tuesday it has entered into a multi-year partnership with consumer goods company Procter & Gamble aimed at building more compassionate communities.

The partnership would focus on gender equality, creating inclusive online spaces and "resilience and impact" through sport, the non-profit group said in a statement. It did not offer financial details.

Harry and Meghan have been engaging in partnerships for social work. Archewell said in December it was partnering with the World Central Kitchen and its celebrity chef to feed the hungry in disaster-stricken areas around the world.

The couple, who now live in California after they left Britain and stepped away from their royal duties last year, asked for vaccine donations earlier this month to help provide COVID-19 vaccines to the world's most vulnerable.

Separately, Harry and Meghan have also previously signed deals to deliver programming to Netflix Inc and produce and host podcasts for Spotify.

They were in the news in March following a tell-all interview with US chat show host Oprah Winfrey, with whom Harry is also working on a documentary series about mental health for the Apple TV+ streaming service.

