GCash aims to be ‘super lifestyle app’ with virtual mall GLife

MANILA - GCash announced on Wednesday that it is adding more features and services, and is partnering with several brands to allow them to sell products and services within the mobile wallet app itself.

GCash president and CEO Martha Sazon said through the app’s GLife feature, users will be able to access shopping, food, home improvement and other services.

Some of the brands on GLife are Lazada, Purego, KFC, McDonald's, Fully Booked, Datablitz and home services provider Gawin.

Over 30 brands are currently listed on GLife, but Sazon said more partnerships are in the works as the company lures brands with access to GCash’s 38 million users.

“They will have an instant captive market in GLife” Sazon said during the company’s online briefing on Wednesday dubbed as ‘Futurecast.’

Sazon said that use of the mobile wallet skyrocketed during the pandemic, doubling its user base from around 20 million at the start of 2020 to over 38 million today.

There are over 1 million “social sellers” today who use GCash, she added.

GCash said another new service in the app is investment in international technology companies such as Apple, Microsoft, Google and Samsung through GInvest. Users can start investing in these companies for as low as P1,000.

The app also allows OFWs to send money from anywhere in the world as well as directly pay the bills of their families back home.

Earlier this year, GCash secured a $175-million investment from New York-based investors led by Bow Wave Capital Management raising the "valuation" of GCash to "close to $1 billion."

