Cebu Pacific flies more COVID-19 vaccines to Visayas, Mindanao  

Cebu Pacific plane loading COVID-19 vaccines. Handout photo

MANILA - Cebu Pacific flew about 70,000 COVID-19 vaccines to various parts of Visayas and Mindanao on May 11 and 12, the airline said on Wednesday.

"This shipment comprised of 4,760 doses for Bacolod, 7,600 for Cotabato, 18,075 for Davao, 27,620 for Legazpi, 6,200 for Puerto Princesa, and 5,320 for Zamboanga," Cebu Pacific said.

The vaccines were preserved in temperature-specific refrigerated containers to maintain potency and efficacy up until arrival at the designated stations, the carrier said.

"Our country’s progress has been promising and we look forward to an even stronger collaboration between the public and private sectors. Rest assured, we are more than ready to continue flying these life-saving vaccines from abroad and across our widest domestic network,” said Alexander Lao, chief commercial officer of Cebu Pacific.

Cebu Pacific recently completed a P40 billion fundraiser to maintain operations and prepare for recovery following the disruptions of the pandemic.