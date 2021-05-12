Bangko Sentral keeps key rate steady to support recovery

MANILA - The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas kept its policy rate unchanged to support the country's recovery.

The BSP kept its overnight reverse repurchase rate at a record low of 2 percent as the Philippines continued to struggle with the surge in COVID-19 cases that threatens economic recovery.

The rates on the overnight deposit and lending facilities were likewise kept at 1.5 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively.

The central bank's move was in line with a Reuters poll of economists who predicted the BSP will leave interest rates unchanged for a fourth straight meeting.

Some economists expect the BSP to keep rates unchanged for the rest of 2021, despite inflation breaching the 2 to 4 percent target band.

The BSP has vowed to continue supporting the economy, which shrank 4.2 percent in the first quarter of the year, and by a record 9.6 percent last year due to lockdowns.

It reduced interest rates by a cumulative 200 basis points in 2020, and cut the reserve requirement ratio for banks by 200 basis points to 12 percent, in an effort to boost lending and economic activity.

Despite this, bank lending has gone down, with financial institutions wary of loan defaults amid the economic disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.