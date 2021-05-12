2GO launches most 'technologically-advanced' RORO passenger vessel

MV 2GO Maligaya is the latest roll-on, roll-off passenger (ROPAX) ship of the transportation and logistics provider. Handout

MANILA - The 2GO Group Inc on Wednesday introduced its latest vessel called the MV 2GO Maligaya as part of its fleet modernization program.

The vessel, made by Japanese shipbuilders with a German main engine, is "the most technologically advanced" roll-on, roll-off passenger (ROPAX) ship that has set sail in the country's waters, 2GO said in a separate statement.

Maligaya is a defining Filipino quality known globally, which has a "sense of deep joy and youthfulness," said 2GO assistant vice president for Marketing Blessie Cruz.

"As a travel brand, we believe this is reflective of the kind of journey and service that you get from 2GO,” Cruz said.

MV 2GO Maligaya has a top speed of 23.5 knots and is equipped with the latest international shipping technologies such as integrated navigation and control systems, advanced fire alarm systems and multiple collision bulkheads, among others, the operator said.

The ship can carry 40 percent more standard containers compared to the operator's current fleet. It will link Manila, Visayas and Mindanao via its Manila-Cebu-Cagayan de Oro route, it said.

It can reduce travel time from Manila to Cebu to only 17 hours, 2GO said.

“This is a manifestation of 2GO’s commitment to providing superior products and services to our customers. The new addition complements the broader service offerings of the other business units under the 2GO Group," said 2GO chief operating officer Waldo Basilla.

The latest vessel is an addition to 2GO's current fleet of "up to 10 ships" servicing 20 major ports of call in the country, it said.

MV 2GO is set to sail its maiden voyage this May.

2GO, previously under Davao-based billionaire Dennis Uy's portfolio, is now a subsidiary of SM Investment Corp after the Sy-led group acquired the majority of the outstanding voting capital stock of the transportation and logistics provider.

