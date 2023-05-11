Converge posts P2.2-B net income in Q1; eyes prepaid expansion

MANILA — Converge ICT Solutions Inc said on Thursday its net income in the first quarter reached P2.2 billion, higher by 10.3 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

Consolidated revenues for the period climbed 11.5 percent to P8.6 billion, the pure fiber broadband provider said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

SME customer base grew by 43 percent, it said.

Converge said it ended the first 3 months of the year with 1,891,366 residential postpaid subscribers and 28,995 prepaid subscribers.

It said it plans to expand its prepaid fiber offering in June to cater to the marginalized sector, citing about 9.3 million households belonging to the Class D2 market based on government data.

"The company believes that this segment of the market remains underpenetrated with quality fixed connectivity. With more than 8 million ports deployed across the country, Converge is well-positioned to capitalize on this opportunity with expansive infrastructure.

Converge said it is also continuously investing in other projects to maintain growth momentum.

