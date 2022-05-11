Toyota posts record full-year net profit

A view of the logo of Toyota at a car show room in Moscow Russia, 16 March 2022. Maxim Shipenkov, EPA-EFE



TOKYO - Toyota on Wednesday posted a record full-year net profit helped by strong sales and a cheaper yen, but issued cautious forecasts as Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Covid-linked shortages disrupt supply chains.

The Japanese auto giant, which kept its crown as the world's top-selling carmaker in 2021, reported a net profit of 2.85 trillion yen ($22 billion), up 26.9 percent from the previous year.

But for the current year to March 2023, it said it expects to post an annual net profit of 2.26 trillion yen ($17 billion), citing ongoing uncertainties.

