MANILA - No major power interruptions were recorded in areas serviced by the Manila Electric Company's (Meralco) during the 2022 national elections, the power distributor said.

Power outages were among problems reported when voting for the 2022 national elections rolled out, with Meralco reporting 35 "isolated" outage incidents that were "immediately addressed."

“The power outages were all isolated cases and were immediately restored. We thank our crew, contractors, and customer care group for their round-the-clock assistance to the polling and canvassing centers and local government units,” Meralco Spokesperson and Vice President for Corporate Communications Joe Zaldarriaga said.

“We will continue to be on alert to respond to any distribution-related problem until the conclusion of the election process,” he added.

The Commission on Elections drew flack amid reports of faulty VCMs, power outages, and other issues marring the start of the national elections, the first since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

