Philippine Airlines offering Mother's Day promo fares until May 14

MANILA - Philippine Airlines is offering promo fares until May 14 to celebrate Mother's Day, the company said on Tuesday.

The promo, which was launched on May 7, lets customers get one-way economy domestic flights starting at P248, and roundtrip international flights for as low as $89, the flag carrier said in an advisory.

The travel period for the domestic promo fares is from May 7 onwards while travel for international flights is from Aug. 1, 2021 to Jan. 31, 2022, PAL said.

Philippine Airlines earlier said ticket holders have unlimited rebooking options. Strict safety protocols are also being observed on board, it said.

AirAsia also has Mother's day buy 1, take 1 promo available until Mahy 16.

Seat sales are part of airlines' efforts to reinvigorate the aviation industry which was badly hit by COVID-19 restrictions.

