GSIS extends computer loan program til end of year

MANILA - The Government Service Insurance System has extended the application deadline for its computer loan program until December 31, the state pension fund said on Tuesday.

The loan program provides up to P30,000 per borrower to help government employees buy a computer for online work, and the virtual classes of their children.

GSIS said the loan carries an interest of 6 percent per annum, and is payable in 3 years.

"Since its launch in November last year, a total of 109,000 government workers have so far availed of the loan," the pension fund said.

GSIS said those interested in availing the loan may visit its website or Facebook account for more details.