Fiber superior to DSL, wireless says Converge CEO as firm expands network

MANILA – Converge Information and Communications Technology Solutions CEO Dennis Anthony Uy on Tuesday said it was using a technology capable of delivering the “fastest speed” after the heads of Globe Telecom and PLDT Inc exchanged views on internet speed.

Converge uses fiber optic technology to deliver high-speed broadband to its customers, Uy said in a statement. Its base plan is at 35 Mbps while others start at 5 Mbps, he said.

Uy said some providers use old DSL technology that runs on copper telephone lines which is “100 times slower than fiber optic cable.”

The internet provider is focused on home broadband, with the goal of reaching 55 percent of Filipino households by 2025.

Wireless technology is also unstable, slower and more expensive compared to fiber broadband which can deliver the “most consistent and fastest speed, without data caps,” Converge said.

As of end-April, Converge said it has reached around 370,000 kilometers in total fiber asset wth over 69,000 km in its fiber backbone and distribution network and over 300,000 km in its last mile network.

“Speed tests only represent a small sample size, using defined parameters set by an organization. Across the fixed broadband sector, most customers are subscribed to the lowest, entry level plans. Thus, it’s important to show speedtest results that consistently reflect what the majority of subscribers signs up for and not a minority of high-end users may experience,” Uy said.

“In our case, Converge already offers a higher speed entry level plan at 35 Mbps and we’re proud to be able to reliably deliver to our subscribers a digital experience close to the maximum speeds of their subscription plans, through fiber technology,” he added.

PLDT Inc’s outgoing president and CEO Manny Pangilinan earlier said the country’s internet speedtest ranking could be higher if PLDT and Smart were the only telco in the country.

In response, Globe Telecom president and CEO Ernest Cu said speed is not the sole determinant of customer experience and that there shouldn't be a fixation on speed.

The Philippines ranked 86th, down 3 spots, in the mobile internet speed ranking in March 2021, with an average download speed of 25.43 Mbps, and 81st in the fixed broadband category with an average download speed of 46.25 Mbps, according to Ookla's Speedtest Global Index.

Converge earlier said it has connected Visayas and Mindanao to its fiber backbone which would pave the way for further expansions.

Converge has reached 6 million homes or 25 percent of th country’s household as of the end of 2020, it said.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier urged telcos to improve services or face closure or expopriation.

RELATED VIDEO: