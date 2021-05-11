DBM says P646.97-B released for COVID-19 initiatives under Bayanihan laws

Residents queue to claim their cash assistance at the multipurpose hall of Barangay Martirez in Pateros on April 13, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - A total of P646.97 billion has been released for the fight against COVID-19 pandemic under the country's coronavirus response laws or Bayanihan laws, the Department and Budget Management said Tuesday.

The tally is as of April 15, the DBM said in a statement.



Out of the total, P387.17 billion was released pursuant to Republic Act No. 11469 or the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act or Bayanihan I.

At least P358.24 billion has been obligated while P339.65 billion were disbursed, with 92.53 percent obligation and 94.81 percent disbursement rate, the DBM said.

Releases under the RA No. 11465 or the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act (or Bayanihan 2) have amounted to P259.80 billion.

Out of the total, P132.65 billion has been obligated with only P93.31 billion disbursed based on agency reports, translating to 51.06 percent obligation rate and 70.34 percent disbursement rate, the DBM added.

An additional P6.46 billion has been released in support of the Bayanihan laws upon the expiration of Bayanihan I, with P4.17 billion obligated and P3.22 billion disbursed as of April 15. The DBM said the additional funds were charged against regular funds under the 2020 general appropriations act (GAA).

Agencies can still use fund releases from the 2020 GAA until the end of 2021.

The Philippines has also raised funds for its COVID-19 response from various lenders such as the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank, among others.



RELATED VIDEO: