Twitter to launch voice, video chat 'soon', says Elon Musk

MANILA — Twitter users may soon be able to make voice and video calls on the platform after its owner Elon Musk said on Wednesday he would make the service available.

Musk made the announcement using his Twitter account, along with the recent updates on the platform, which he acquired just a few months ago for $44 million.

"Coming soon will be voice and video chat from your handle to anyone on this platform, so you can talk to people anywhere in the world without giving them your phone number," said the billionaire, who also owns Tesla and and SpaceX.

Meanwhile, Musk said the latest app version allows users to DM reply to any message in a thread and not just the most recent one, as well as use any emoji reaction.

Encrypted DMs V1.0 release is also set to drop on Thursday, he said. This update ensures that messages sent privately are protected.

Twitter recently removed legacy verified blue checkmarks in favor of paid subscription called Twitter Blue. Anyone who subscribes and pays for Twitter Blue can easily get a blue check mark.

The platform also caused a stir recently after its popular blue bird logo was replaced by a dogecoin icon.

