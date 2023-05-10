Remulla says GCash has no liability if ‘glitches’ rectified

But DOJ Cybercrime ready to probe if there is hacking — Remulla

MANILA — Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla said Wednesday mobile wallet service GCash may not be legally liable if it is able to immediately rectify the “glitch” in its system which saw some users losing a portion of their funds.

“I think they’re correcting it already…I don’t think they can be liable because glitches are expected but rectification is more expected also,” he said.

GCash customers complained on Monday about unauthorized transfers, which GCash acknowledged in an advisory.

It denied there was hacking involved.

But the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported Tuesday that GCash was able to foil a P37-million hacking attempt but that the amounts have been credited back.

The transfers were supposedly made to two accounts in EastWest Bank and AUB.

Both banks said they were cooperating with GCash to probe the matter.

Asked if hacking was completely ruled out, Remulla declined to comment, saying he has no facts.

“I’m just being briefed through the bulong [whisper] system,” he said.

But he assured the public that the Department of Justice Office of Cybercrime will take action if there was hacking involved.

“Of course, we are ready to tackle cases of cybercrime. That’s one of our mandates.

As for GCash users who have yet to receive their funds, the Justice chief said that these could be the subject of prospective complaints.

