PAL to buy 9 Airbus A350-1000s for long haul flights

The Airbus A350-1000. Handout

MANILA — Philippine Airlines said on Wednesday it signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with plane maker Airbus for the purchase of 9 A350-1000s for its long haul flights.

In a statement, PAL said the A350-100 is the latest and largest version of the A350 family. It is capable of flying 8,700 nautical miles or 16,100 km non-stop.

The aircraft will be operated under PAL's Ultra Long Haul Fleet project, for non-stop services from Manila to North America including to the East Coast of the US and Canada, the flag carrier said.

It would enable the airline to fly non-stop transpacific and transpolar routes all year and provide direct link from the Philippines to Europe, said PAL President and COO Capt. Stanley Ng.

“The A350-1000 combines greater range capability with the higher capacity we need to serve future demand. It’s the perfect aircraft to enable PAL to meet its expansion plans in a sustainable way, while offering passengers the highest levels of onboard comfort," Ng said.

The first of the 9 A350-1000s will be delivered in 2025 while the rest are slated for continued delivery until 2027, PAL said.

Airbus Chief Commercial Officer Christian Scherer said the A350 bring step-change in fuel efficiency and could contribute significantly to efforts in reducing emissions.

"These are the attributes that have made the A350 the choice of leading airlines worldwide. We look forward to working closely with our long-standing customer Philippine Airlines as it moves forward with its long haul fleet modernization program," Scherer said

PAL said the new aircraft would join the 2 A350-900s already in service and are flying to North America, Asia and Australia.

The new aircraft will be configured into a premium layout with separate Business Class, Premium Economy and Economy Class cabins, the airline said.

