'Have a heart' : Zubiri tells businessmen on wage hike

MANILA - Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri on Wednesday again pushed for a legislated P150 hike in the minimum wage as he allayed concerns this may impact small businesses.

Zubiri said businessmen should "have a heart" and "share" as Senators have already passed laws that are pro-business.

"Lets have a heart. Wala ba tayong puso?” Zubiri said.

The Senate leader noted that corporate income taxes have gone down and many big businesses have reported that earnings are back to pre-pandemic levels.

"Ang korporasyon na ito, bawing-bawi na, sobrang napakaraming income sa buong Pilipinas, lalo na sa top 1,000 corporations'. It's about time that we share," he added.

During a Senate committee hearing on Wednesday, the Employers Confederation of the Philippines (ECOP) said businesses in the informal sector and micro, small and medium enterprises are among those that will be affected if the proposed minimum wage increase pushes through.

"These establishments survive day by day. And so any increase in the minimum wage should be thought of carefully. Of course, we have to strike a balance between the interest of employers and the employees,” said ECOP Legal Services Manager Robert Maronilla.

A wage hike will also lead to higher prices as businessmen pass on costs, Maronilla added.

The DOLE-National Wages Productivity Commission, meanwhile said MSMEs are not covered by minimum wage, while businesses in the informal sector with 10 or less employees may apply for exemption.

Zubiri added that MSMEs can follow a graduated strategy or a formula if the minimum wage hike will be implemented.

He said a technical working group will discuss the graduated wage increase eyed for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and they aim to pass the bill before the Senate adjourns in June.

Labor group Kilusang Mayo Uno meanwhile called for the abolition of the regional wage boards which set different wage levels for different regions.

"Para sa amin, dapat ibasura ang RA 6727 at magpatupad ng isang pambansang minimum na sahod. Ang sigaw ng manggagawa, isang bansa, isang minimum na sahod at dapat ay nakabubuhay," said Elmer Labog, chairperson of Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU).

