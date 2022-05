The Sony Group Corp. headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, 10 May 2022. Kimimasa Mayama, EPA-EFE/File



TOKYO - Sony on Tuesday reported record sales of 9.9 trillion yen ($76 billion) for the financial year to March, while net profit dipped to 882 billion yen from the previous year's record high.

A lockdown-fuelled gaming boom has slowed, but the Japanese giant said strong results in its music, movies and electronics sectors and a weaker yen boosted its bottom line.

