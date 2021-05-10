PH books $608 million FDI net inflows in Feb

MANILA - The Philippines booked $608 million in net inflows of foreign direct investments in February, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said on Monday.

This was 2.2 percent lower than the $621 million net inflows recorded in the same period last year.

Despite this, FDI net inflows in the first two months of 2021 were higher by 20.6 percent at $1.6 billion compared with $1.3 billion net inflows reported in the comparable period in 2020, the central bank added.

"This was due mainly to the 67.7 percent expansion in non-residents’ net investments in debt instruments to $1.1 billion from $626 million," the BSP said.