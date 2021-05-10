PayMaya offers cashback for bills payments this May

MANILA - PayMaya will give more refunds to consumers who use the mobile wallet to pay for their bills this month, the company said on Monday.

PayMaya said users who settle two bills worth at least P1,500 each will automatically get a P50 cashback.

"Meanwhile, those paying their bill via PayMaya for the first time will be rewarded with a P100 cashback for a minimum spend of P1,000," the company said.

"If they pay for a credit card, loan, or insurance bill for the first time, they will also get an additional P50 cashback voucher, for a total of P150 reward!" PayMaya added.

The PLDT-backed mobile wallet said the app can now be used to settle payments at over 550 billers.

This includes utilities like water and electricity, to insurance, loans, credit cards, schools, real estate, healthcare, and government services. Users can also use the app to donate to charity "allowing Filipinos to perform digital bayanihan with just a few taps on their smartphones."

PayMaya said over 35 million Filipinos currently use the app.

