Globe offers 'up to 5x' speed boost to 'loyal' home customers

MANILA - Globe at Home subscribers are entitled to a free permanent speed upgrade of "up to 5 times" their subscriptions, Globe Telecom said Monday.

Starting May 10, Globe said "loyal users" can avail of the free upgrade through the Globe at Home app where they can also check eligibility status.

“Under this new normal, we are given an opportunity to understand our customers’ needs better and respond with solutions that are powered by care such as providing them with better connectivity and service experience,” said Globe Vice President and Head of Broadband Business Darius Delgado.

The app lets users self-activate the upgrade while staying at home, the Ayala-led telco said.

Globe clarified though that the offer applies only to "loyal" customers and subject to terms and conditions, Globe said.

Demand for wireless and fixed broadband soared during the pandemic as millions of Filipinos were forced to work and study from home.

