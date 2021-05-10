AirAsia says Mother's Day buy 1, take 1 seat sale available until May 16

MANILA - AirAsia said it is offering a buy 1, take 1 promo for as low as P176 one-way base fare to celebrate Mother's day.

The promo runs until May 16 for immediate travel until March 26 2022, the airline said in a statement.

Passengers can avail of the promo which covers flights from Manila to Cebu, Puerto Princesa, Caticlan, Iloilo and other destinations, it said.

“We know how tough this pandemic has been especially for mothers who have to take care of their households on top of managing their workload," AirAsia Philippines Spokesperson Steve Dailisan said.

“This special offer is not exclusive for mothers only, as anyone can enjoy our Buy 1, Take 1 promotion including essential travelers, as well as leisure travelers who are planning their future getaways as soon as restrictions are lifted," he added.

AirAsia said the safety of passengers is its top priority. It has been complying with health protocols, regulations of local governments, aviation authorities and global standards.

Global airlines have been working with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in the use of digital travel pass which aims to consolidate flight requirements of different countries to make air travel more seamless.

The Philippines is eyeing the adoption of IATA's digital pass in order to safely reopen travel destinations when flights resume normal operations, Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat earlier said.

