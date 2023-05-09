PLDT says willing to work with lawmakers on outage refund



MANILA — PLDT Inc on Tuesday said it has its own refund mechanism in place to compensate consumers in the event of service disruptions.

In a statement, PLDT said it is also willing to continue working with lawmakers to refine to proposed measure that aims to refund subscribers for outages and service interruptions.

“PLDT and Smart have their refund mechanisms in place in case of service disruption or outages consistent with existing regulations and policies,” said PLDT and Smart in a statement.

“Allowing ISPs to define their refund mechanism is consistent with the policy to promote a healthy competitive environment," it added.

Senator Jinggoy Estrada earlier proposed Senate Bill No. 2074 or the Refund for Internet and Telecommunications Service Outages and Disruptions Act, which aims to require telcos and internet providers to establish a refund mechanism or bill adjustments whenever there are service outages.

“A refund should be in order if the service outages would accumulate to 24 hours in a month...,” Estrada said.

“Bakit tayo magbabayad sa serbisyong hindi naman natin napakinabangan? At sa panahon na halos nakadepende ang bawat galaw natin sa mga gadgets at digital devices, mahalaga ang pagkakaroon ng mabilis, accessible at reliable connection,” he added.

PLDT Inc and Smart Communications said assured their customers of their continued commitment to improving customer experience.

Other telcos and ISPs are yet to issue their statement on the proposed measure.

