DoubleDragon founders launch mobile trading platform DragonFi

The DragonFi mobile platform. Handout

MANILA — DragonFi Securities Inc, the web and mobile trading platform backed by DoubleDragon founders Tony Tan Caktiong and Edgar Injap Sia III, has officially launched on May 8.

In a statement, DragonFi said it uses "leading-edge" technology including fully customizable trading experience on its web platform, as well as advanced charts and virtual trading from different widgets.

“We share the same cutting-edge technology as some of the largest brokerages in the US, built for the most demanding financial markets," its co-founder and CEO Jon Carlo Lim said. Other co-founders are Sia and Tan Caktiong.

DragonFi said it also has a mobile and responsive app. The app is synced across devices while its intuitive interface enables fast order entry, it said. The app is currently available for download on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

The platform said its offering could boost participation in the Philippine stock exchange.

"With our technology-drive approach, we believe that we can expand the investor base and help us achieve a value turnover of P100 billion coursed through DragonFi within out first 24 months in operation," Lim said.

Users just need about 30 minutes to open and fund their DragonFi account. Investors can now open their trading account with a minimum deposit requirement of P25,000, DragonFi said.

