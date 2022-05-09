Home  >  Business

#VoteSAFEPilipinas trends on Twitter as Filipinos participate in Halalan2022

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 09 2022 12:20 PM | Updated as of May 09 2022 12:26 PM

#VoteSAFEPilipins is trending on Twitter. Screengrab
MANILA - #VoteSAFEPilipinas trends on Twitter, half a day after the Philippines opened its historic 2022 national elections. 

As of writing, the hashtag is the 3rd most Tweeted in the Philippines with over 23,400 mentions.

The hashtag, however, was mostly used to share voters' complaints including faulty vote-counting machines, issues on voters’ lists, and other alleged irregularities such as vote-buying. 

ABS-CBN News's comprehensive coverage of the ongoing polls is also trending. Comelec and VCMs are also in the top 10 trending list.

Over 18,000 local and national positions are up for grabs in the country's first elections since the COVID-19 pandemic. 

