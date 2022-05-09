Google marks #Halalan2022 with a Doodle

May 9's Google Doodle featuring the Halalan 2022. Handout

MANILA - Google on Monday unveiled a Doodle that marked the historic 2022 national and local elections.

The image features the Google logo with the colors of the Philippine flag with a ballot box.

At least 18,000 local and national positions are up for grabs in this year's election, the first since the COVID-19 pandemic began 2 years ago.

"The 2022 Philippine elections will decide the country’s next president and vice president, along with senators, House Representatives, and local government officials," Google Philippines said in a statement.

Aside from the Doodle, Google said it is also helping promote COMELEC's election-day reminders through a hyperlink on the Search page.

The link will redirect people to the Vote SAFE Pilipinas' step-by-step voting guide.

The tech giant uses Doodles to mark key events globally.

