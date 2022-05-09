MANILA - The indelible ink placed on voters' fingers as a sign that they have cast their votes also serves as a pass to avail of promos and discounts offered by various brands during Halalan 2022.

Popular ice cream chain Dairy Queen offers a free upsize for regular orders for customers who can show their inked finger on May 9.

It said the promo is available for all stores nationwide.

Milk tea brand Cha Time, meanwhile, offers 1 free regular-sized pearl milk tea for every purchase made by consumers who just finished voting.

The promo is available from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on May 9 and is exclusive for walk-in transactions.

Customers with indelible ink are also entitled to get a free upsize at Starbucks stores.

The promo is valid on May 9 for dine-in, take-out and drive-thru transactions.

Voters can also avail of 1 free original glazed donut with any purchase by showing their inked finger at any Krispy Kreme branches on May 9.

Chowking Philippines, meanwhile, is offering refreshments for voters with an extra scoop of ice cream in any halo-halo purchase from May 9 to 13.

Motorists are also in for a treat as SEAOIL earlier announced voters with an inked finger or valid voters' ID could avail of P4 per liter off in gasoline and P2 per liter off on diesel on May 9 "during its Ink for Fuel" election campaign.

Over 18,000 local and national posts are up for grabs in this year's polls, the country's first since the start of the pandemic.

According to the Commission on Elections, there has been a larger voter turnout in the first half of the day. The poll body hopes that the volume could be sustained until the precincts close by 7 p.m. this evening.

