JG Summit books P4.4 billion net income in Q1

MANILA - JG Summit Holdings said its core net income hit P4.4 billion in the first quarter as its airline, property and food units all registered strong results.

The company disclosed to the stock market on Monday that Cebu Air, which operates Cebu Pacific, booked its first profitable quarter since the pandemic. Robinsons Land Corporation (RLC) meanwhile doubled its earnings year-on-year, while Universal Robina Corporation (URC) improving its operating margins.

“With the solid recovery in travel demand, JGS witnessed revenues tripling in its air transport business while it saw sustained growth momentum across its property and food segments,” the company said.

It also noted “sizable increases in its equity earnings from Manila Electric Company and its dividends from PLDT.

The company said most of its core businesses are now poised to approximate or even eclipse their pre-pandemic highs.

“We are also seeing inflation easing out, and this should further

result to margin recovery across our portfolio,” said JGS President and CEO Lance Gokongwei.