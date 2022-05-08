Linemen work on electrical posts at a street in Mandaluyong on September 15, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Philippines' power grid operator said Sunday "there is sufficient level of supply and reserves" in all power grids across the country, a day before Filipino voters trooped to the polls for the national elections.

In a situation report, the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) said the Luzon grid had a total available cap of 14,031 megawatts (MW) against a system demand of 10,125 MW as of Saturday evening.

The Visayas and Mindanao grids had available caps of 2,797 and 2,930 MW, respectively, against a demand of 1,988 and 1,795 MW.

The NGCP also reported that "all transmission lines are under normal operations."

On Saturday, 5 electric cooperatives experienced "partial and momentary line trippings" but have resumed normal operations, the NGCP said.

Two private distribution utilities also had "momentary line trippings" but have now returned to normal operations, it added.

The NGCP has assured the public that mechanisms were in place to prevent power interruptions on election day.

Earlier this year, the company said it was concerned over the "thin supply" of power during the May 9 elections due to hot weather, unscheduled maintenance, and forced outages.

