Business Mentor: When to consider selling your growing business

There will come a time when it makes sense to end something, and this may include your business. Entrepreneurs may want to sell their business because they want to retire or are looking for another opportunity.

But selling a business can’t be done in a snap. There are many things that need to be considered – financial arrangement, the strategy of the new management, the welfare of the employees, etc. It could also be extremely emotional to give up the business that you built from the ground up.

Here are some of the most important things to consider prior to putting up your company for sale.

1. Be emotionally prepared. It’s hard to just suddenly stop waking up at 4 a.m. every day and lay in bed until the sun is up. Something that you have gotten used to for a long time is truly hard to let go of.

If selling the business means being able to spend more time with your family and jumping into the long-awaited opportunity, then you should consider taking that step. Indeed, it can never be an overnight decision. Some would have taken them years because it is just difficult to be no longer involved with something that has been part of your life for so long.

2. Find the right time. It is unfortunate that some only consider selling their business after it has gone downhill. Realistically, who would buy a business that is losing? You should sell when you’re still on top.

3. Look at how your life will change once you step out of the world you had for many years. Some entrepreneurs sell their business because it keeps them from spending enough time with their family.

4. Know the value of your business. It is important that your business is valued accurately so that you can receive great offers.

5. Thoroughly think about why you want to sell. Are you selling because others said so? The opinions of others should never influence you when it comes to making important decisions.

6. Know what a potential buyer wants. Selling your company is not as easy as handing out a piece of cake on a plate. You cannot force it on anyone. Consider seeking a consultant who can advise you on how you can prepare your business for it to become appealing to potential buyers.

7. Identify your financial prospects. Your prospective buyer may want you to sign a non-compete agreement. Would you be able to sit it out until the agreement expires?

8. Plan how you want to spend your days after letting go of the business. Make a plan for your future. Make sure that you put the money to good use. Remember, it took you years to build a successful business and your family deserves a brighter and happier future.

What you earn from selling your business will change your life forever. That is why you need to think things through carefully so that you won’t need to blame yourself for losing the business you love. Ask yourself this: “Am I really ready to let go?”

