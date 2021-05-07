Robinsons Land says net income hit P2.90 billion in Q1

Construction continues during the inauguration of Robinsons Land Corp’s first township, Bridgetowne, on September 4, 2019. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA – Robinsons Land Corp said its net income for the first quarter of the year reached P2.90 billion, sustaining its momentum for recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Consolidated revenues hit P16.67 billion, up 35 percent compared to the same period last year, the real estate company told the stock exchange.

Economic activities slightly recovered from the 4th quarter and in the first few months of 2021 as COVID-19 restrictions relaxed. However, another lockdown was imposed on March 29. The NCR Plus bubble remains under modified lockdown until May 14.

“Business environment in the first quarter improved on the back of reduced quarantine restrictions and increased economic activity. We maintain a positive outlook for the future after the successful rollout of vaccination programs," said RLC President and CEO Frederick Go.

Robinsons Galleria Cebu served as one of the first two sites of Cebu City’s initial COVID-19 vaccine rollout, which started on March 24, 2021. Handout, Cebu City Public Information Office

Robinsons Malls earlier partnered with the Philippine Red Cross and other local authorities to provide RT-PCR testing and vaccination sites. It has set up 20 saliva drive-thru sites and 17 vaccination centers, it said.

Hotels and Resorts posted 14 percent growth in revenues quarter-on-quarter driven by improved performance of Go Hotels, it said.

There is an “upswing” in demand for residential units but RLC also noted delays in project completion due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Its office buildings division, meanwhile, continued to generate “stable revenues.

For the first quarter, RLC spent P4.98 billion in capital expenditures.

Property consultant Davide Leechui earlier said the Business Process Outsourcing and the e-commerce sector pushed office space demand in the first quarter despite the exit of some offshore gaming firms.

RELATED VIDEO: