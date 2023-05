MANILA - Oil prices are expected to drop on Tuesday, as a rollback looms for the fourth straight week, according to industry experts.

Diesel prices will decrease by as much as P2.60 to P2.90 per liter, gasoline by P2.10 to P2.40, and kerosene by as much as P2.20 to P2.50.

Last week, gasoline prices also went down by P1.50 per liter, diesel by P1.30, and kerosene by P1.40.

-- Report by Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News

