A close-up image showing the Facebook Messenger app on an iPhone in Kaarst, Germany on Nov. 8, 2017. Sascha Steinbach Illustration, EPA-EFE/File

MANILA — Facebook parent company Meta said on Saturday that it has resolved the issue with missing photos and videos on Messenger.

"We fixed the issue with the ability to view the shared media gallery in Messenger," Meta said.

Meta added that it is "gradually rolling out the fix and everyone should have it soon."

"We’re sorry for the inconvenience."

A similar statement was also posted on Messenger Communications' Twitter account.

On May 4, Messenger users started reporting missing media, files, and links on the popular messaging app.

Reports had been recorded in several parts of the Philippines, according to Downdetector.

— with a report from Jessica Fenol, ABS-CBN News

