Business Mentor: Mary Ann Cabangon, a self-made woman in logistics

Mary Ann B. Cabangon, the Founder and Managing Director of Globalistics Philippines Inc. Handout

Mary Ann B. Cabangon, the Founder and Managing Director of Globalistics Philippines Inc., is a self-made woman with humble beginnings.

When she was still young, she helped her parents sell halo-halo, bananaque, and inihaw in front of their house during summer breaks. She worked as a seasonal employee at a specialty store when she was 18 and later became a regular employee, thanks to her excellent work performance.

She returned to school with her supervisor's encouragement and earned an associate diploma in computer and office management. This allowed her to work as a sales, credit, and collection clerk.

In 1997, she was hired by a shipping services company as an executive assistant, where she was a pioneer employee who assisted the president and vice president/general manager. She spent 19 years and six months in the company and rose from sales clerk to vice president/general manager.

She generously shared her knowledge with new hires and trained them from scratch during her tenure. She took advantage of all learning opportunities that could help the company reach its full potential, attending seminars, short courses, and conferences both in the Philippines and abroad.

In 2007, Mary Ann searched for schools in the Philippines offering logistics courses and found only one. She expanded her search to nearby countries, leading her to the Singapore Institute of Materials Management (SIMM), where she graduated after nine months with a logistics and materials management diploma.

She returned to Singapore in 2009 to pursue a master's degree in logistics and supply chain management at Curtin University, sponsored by her company. She graduated in 2011 with a master's degree and continued working for the company.

While taking her master's degree in Singapore, she worked as a route development manager in a logistics company, then as a shipping executive in a trading company.

These experiences inspired her to establish her own company, Globalistics Philippines Inc., in 2016. Mary Ann aims to assist foreign companies interested in entering the Philippine market through product distribution and educate companies who import products for distribution or import raw materials for production about the best Incoterms that could lead to savings.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on her company, Mary Ann views it as confirmation that she is in the right business. Mary Ann B Cabangon inspires every entrepreneur who strives to achieve their goals and overcome challenges.

