Ka Leody denounces ‘barya-barya’ P7.75B Meralco refund

MANILA — Presidential candidate Ka Leody de Guzman and some consumer groups on Friday denounced the P7.75 billion in overcharges the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) ordered Meralco to refund its customers, calling it “barya-barya” or chump change.

In a press conference in Quezon City, the Power for People Coalition said Meralco should instead be made to return P140 billion for excessive charges from 2012 to 2015, citing the computation of former ERC commissioner Alfredo Non.

According to the group, Non claimed in a public document submitted to ERC that Meralco employed an “anomalous” computation which charged customers for inflation twice.

“There’s a formula. Lumalabas dun sa formula, dalawang beses na naglagay ng inflation rate ang Meralco. At sa pagtingin ni Commissioner Non, ito ay hindi nakaayon sa international standards ng computation,” Gerry Arances, P4P convenor said.

Arances and De Guzman accused ERC of colluding with Meralco to defraud consumers.

“That’s robbery in broad daylight, and we wonder what’s in it for ERC to be in on this with Meralco — it seems fans of Money Heist need not wait in boredom for the next season to come out as ERC and Meralco are doing their own spin on the show,” Arances said.

“Mas maliwanag pa sa sikat ng araw ang kalokohang ito. Nagsabwatan. P140 billion na dapat i-refund. Ang resulta ng kanilang madayang pagcompute. Tapos pababayaran, mababalik lang sa atin ang halagang 7 billion pesos? Ililigtas yung P133B na dapat nilang ibalik,” De Guzman said.

P4P and groups like Sanlakas and Freedom from Debt Coalition warned they’re contemplating on taking legal action either by filing charges against ERC commissioners or asking for a temporary restraining order (TRO) to stop the implementation of the ERC decision.

Meanwhile, De Guzman is advocating for a radical solution to resolve the overcharging issue by calling on government to take over the administration of public services.

“Kapag patuloy nating ipinasa sa pribado o ipinahawak sa sektor ng pribado, ng mga korporasyon ng mga negosyante, ang sektor ng serbisyo, hindi mawawala ang pagnanakaw, hindi mawawala ang pandaraya. Hindi mawawala ang panlalamang at pagpapahirap sa taumbayan,” he said.

De Guzman is running on a pro-masses, pro-labor platform which rejects a government ran by elites.