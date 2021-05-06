Home  >  Business

Nintendo logs record $4.4 billion annual profit in 2020-21

Agence France-Presse

Posted at May 06 2021 03:54 PM

The Nintendo logo is displayed at the Nintendo Tokyo store, in Tokyo, Japan, Nov. 19, 2019. Issei Kato, Reuters/File

TOKYO - Nintendo reported a record annual profit Thursday after virus lockdowns caused sales of its blockbuster Switch console to soar, but the Japanese gaming giant warned that its bumper pandemic year would be hard to repeat.

The firm said net profit jumped 85.7 percent from a year earlier to 480.4 billion yen ($4.4 billion) for the fiscal year to March -- beating its prediction of earnings of 400 billion yen.

More details to follow.

