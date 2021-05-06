Huawei launches smart TV with AI voice control

Huawei Vision S smart Tv. Handout photo

MANILA - Chinese tech giant Huawei eyes making further headway into the Philippine consumer electronics market with the launch this Thursday of its Vision S smart TV.

In an online briefing with tech journalists, Huawei officials said the Vision S 4K TV sets itself apart from other smart TVs with its 120 Hz refresh rate, AI Voice and AI speaker mode, the ability to make and receive video calls using an HD camera, and a feature called distributed gaming.

While most TVs have a refresh rate of 60Hz -- meaning it can display 60 frames per second--the Vision S can display double the number of frames per second. This means smoother motion for games and high-end video. Gaming PCs typically have 120 Hz or higher displays, while the Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X can also pump out 120 frames per second if the TVs they are attached to can handle this.

The Vision S's AI Voice and AI speaker mode meanwhile lets users control the TV using voice commands. Huawei said users can even tell the TV to play background music with the screen turned off.

Users can also use the TV’s detachable magnetic HD camera to make video calls using Huawei’s MeeTime app. The camera can be detached when not in use, for users concerned about their privacy.

The Vision S also has the Huawei AppGallery where users can download other apps.

Huawei said the TV also has 4 10W quad speakers that bring a cinematic sound experience to living rooms.

Another feature of the Vision S is distributed gaming, which can turn a phone into a gamepad so that users can enjoy playing their favorite titles on the larger screen. It’s not clear though if you need a Huawei phone for this feature, or if the game title needs to be available on the App Gallery.

Huawei’s international commercial website lists the specs of the Vision S as having a Honghu 818 processor, 3 GB RAM and 32 GB ROM.

The 55-inch version of the Vision S retails at P32,999 on Huawei Philippines’ website.

Huawei briefly became the largest smartphone vendor in the world last year, but US sanctions on the company, especially Google's suspension of business with it, eventually squeezed sales.