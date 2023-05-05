Metrobank net income climbs 31 percent in Q1 on back of gross loan growth

MANILA — Metrobank said on Friday its net income grew 31 percent in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period last year due to increased lending and healthy fee income, among others.

Gross loans increased by 12.5 percent due to the 12.7 percent rise in commercial loans and an 11.8 expansion in consumer loans, the bank said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

Consumer loans were mainly driven by a 30 percent growth in net credit card receivables and 10.7 percent in auto loans, Metrobank said.

"Metrobank's solid performance in the first three months of the year reflects our continued efforts to capture opportunities of a growing economy while we strive to keep our balance sheet strong against risks of volatile market conditions," said Metrobank President Fabian Dee.

"For the rest of the year, we will continue making progress in further improving our products and services and implement strategies in line with our promise of keeping our customer in good hands," he added.

Net interest income jumped 28.8 percent to P24.9 billion, it said.

Metrobank said non-performing loans (NPLs) further eased to 1.8 percent from 2.2 percent in the same period last year, while its NPL coverage improved to 189.3 percent, it added.

Meanwhile, total deposits grew 10.8 percent to P2.3 trillion compared to a year ago, Metrobank said.

