DOT sees full recovery of domestic tourism this year

MANILA - Domestic tourism in the Philippines is expected to fully recover this year from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco.

However, it may take until 2024 before international tourism in the country fully recovers, she added.

Last year, the Philippines generated P1.7 trillion in visitor receipts from international and domestic tourist spending, the DOT said.

Frasco said it is focusing on promoting the Philippines and strengthening tourism from the ground up.

“The Philippines continues to grapple with challenges in terms of infrastructure and connectivity, which is precisely the reason why the President has identified tourism as a priority and directed that there be a whole of government approach towards tourism development," she said.

Compared to other countries in ASEAN, the country still lacks a well-developed infrastructure and connectivity.

To help boost foreign tourist arrivals in the Philippines, the DOT is aiming to market the country as a medical and wellness tourism destination in Asia.

On Friday, the DOT signed a memorandum of agreement to be a title sponsor and participate in the International Health and Wellness Tourism Congress in Dusseldorf, Germany next month.

Frasco said the event will expose the country to at least a hundred buyers that have the potential to invest in the Philippines’ medical, health and wellness services. The DOT hopes to also tap the Middle East market.

“The strategic advantage that we have in the Philippines is that our OFWs, having introduced that level of compassionate care, now have brought attention to the Philippines as a destination, where you don’t only receive medical attention, but you can also enjoy the host of other destinations that we offer," Frasco said.

