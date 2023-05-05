Converge launching content platform BlastTV in June

Converge co-founder and CEO Dennis Anthony Uy during the official launch of Converge fiber service in Boracay island. May 3, 2023, Jessica Fenol, ABS-CBN News

New platform is open to independent producers who can earn ad income

MALAY, AKLAN - Converge ICT Solutions Inc co-founder and CEO Dennis Anthony Uy said the pure fiber internet provider would launch its own content distribution platform to give customers alternative entertainment choices while allowing online content producers to gain advertising revenues.

During the pandemic, the public's media consumption behavior shifted, boosting the growth of on-demand video streaming.

"It's a platform, kung sino man ang content provider pwedeng sumakay sa amin and I will let my consumers choose. (It's a platform, content providers can partner with us and I wll let my consumers choose)," Uy told reporters during the official launch of Converge fiber internet service in Boracay Island.

"Like HBOGo, Netflix, meron different providers independent producers, they can do it in the platform and they can have their own advertisement revenue," he added.

Uy said it would be called BlastTV, which is set to be released later this year.

"My platform caters to all content providers. You come to me. Meron na kami. Soon... June nandyan na 'yan (we already have it, it's coming this June)," he said.

Aside from pure fiber connection, Converge also earlier rolled out prepaid fiber products aimed at servicing the marginalized sector, as well as a satellite communications solution for the military and emergency responders.

As of May 2023, Converge said its network covers about 60 percent of homes in the Philippines, exceeding its target of 55 percent by 2023.

