Converge building data center in Parañaque for hyperscalers

CEO Dennis Anthony Uy talks to reporters in Boracay. May 3, 2023. ABS-CBN News

MALAY, AKLAN — Converge ICT Solutions Inc will build a 49-megawatt data center in Paranaque City in the next few years, its co-founder and CEO Dennis Anthony Uy said.

Converge's data center facility will sit in a 1.4-hectare property, Uy told reporters during the launch of the provider's fiber broadband service in Boracay.

"This is for hyperscalers," Uy said, adding that the company currently operates 2 data centers that they use internally.

When asked who will be their partner for the venture, Uy did not disclose names but said it would be a multinational player. Details will be announced in June, he said.

Other internet service providers and telcos Globe Telecom and PLDT Inc have earlier announced investments in data center facilities in the country.

