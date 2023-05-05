Ayala Land net income jumps 42 pct to P4.5-B in Q1

MANILA — Ayala Land Inc said its net income grew 42 percent to P4.5 billion in the first quarter of 2023 as business segments remain resilient despite higher interest rates.

Consolidated revenues reached P30.9 billion, higher by 26 percent, ALI said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

Ayala Land said gross reservation sales rose 15 percent to P27.7 billion.

Commercial leasing revenues also climbed by 57 percent to P10.1 billion due to higher occupancy and rental rates, it said. Improved mall tenant sales also led to a 71 percent growth in shopping center revenue at P5 billion, Ayala Land said.

Office revenues jumped 8 percent to P2.9 billion while hotel and resort business posted a 164 percent revenue expansion to P2.2 billion, the developer said.

"Our result in the first quarter of 2023 set a solid foundation for our continued growth, and we look forward to building on this momentum as the year progresses. All our business lines showed progress, demonstrating market stability in the property sector," ALI President and CEO Bernard Vincent Dy.

The firm said its capital expenditures totaled P19.5 billion for the period to boost its residential and commercial projects.

During the quarter, Ayala Land said it launched 3 projects valued at P9 billion.

