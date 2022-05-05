MANILA - PLDT Inc on Thursday said its telco core income reached P8.2 billion in the first quarter of 2022, higher by 9 percent compared to the same period last year.

Reported net income, meanwhile, jumped 56 percent to P9.1 billion, the telco said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

Consolidated service revenues reached an all-time high of P46.4 billion for the quarter PLDT said, adding that data and broadband contributed 79 percent.

"We're moving in lockstep with our customers' shifting needs as COVID-19 restrictions ease. Our superior, reliable integrated network continues to sustain hybrid work and learning set-ups, keep loved ones connected online, deliver entertainment content, as well as support businesses and e-commerce," PLDT and Smart President and CEO Alfredo Panlilio said.

PLDT recently announced a P77 billion sale and leaseback deal for a total of 5,907 telco towers. Part of the proceeds will be used for debt repayment, it said.

It has also broken ground for its 100MW data center in Laguna.

Meanwhile, PayMaya was recently rebranded to Maya as it launched its digital bank Maya Bank.

"The launch is just a beginning. So much work lies ahead. Our teams at PayMaya and Maya Bank know that our high aspirations can only be reached with imagination, perseverance, and plain grit," PLDT chairman Manuel Pangilinan said.

"Success for us is millions of Filipinos who can be banked - whose savings can bear the weight of inflation, where financing can help them plan better for their future- and reliance placed on trusted partner in Maya," he added.

As of the end of March, Maya has over 47 million registered users, PLDT said.

