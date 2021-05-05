Groups call on ADB to stop funding fossil fuel projects

MANILA – Several civil society groups trooped to the headquarters of the Asian Development Bank in Manila, to urge the multilateral lender to halt its financing of dirty energy and cancel the debts of developing member countries.

The Asian Peoples’ Movement on Debt and Development (APMDD) called on the ADB to end its funding of all fossil fuel projects, amid the growing momentum in the European Union, UK and US to end public financing for fossil fuel infrastructure.

But it cited a new analysis that shows ADB has spent $4.7 billion financing gas projects in Asia.

The group added, despite ADB's pledge to address climate change, fossil fuel generation projects from 2009 to 2018 comprise 50% of the total installed capacity of all ADB-funded energy generation projects. More than $8.9 billion went to fossil gas and $2.6 billion to coal.

“The ADB must also stop expanding gas and oil projects in the region. It promotes fossil gas as transition fuel, as though it is a clean energy replacement for coal. This is a dangerous myth. Fossil gas is still dirty and new fossil gas projects will lock us into many years of dirty energy,” said Ian Rivera of the Philippine Movement for Climate Justice.

APMDD also urged the ADB to cancel the debts of its developing member countries to enable them to deal with the pandemic, the economic crisis, and the climate crisis.

The group warned the spike in lending by public financial institutions during the time of COVID will leave countries of the Global South in deeper debts than ever before.

“Debt cancellation is one of the critical responses to enable countries of the Global South to deal with the multiple crisis of the COVID pandemic, the economic crisis made much worse by the pandemic, and the escalating climate emergency,” said Farooq Tariq of the Pakistan Kissan Rabita Committee, a coalition for farmers’ organizations.

“ADB must also stop lending as the main instrument in the name of financing COVID responses, economic rebuilding and climate action. Loans come at a price beyond the financial cost and the impacts of debt servicing. Loans have cleared the path for big business to take over vital sectors such as health, water and sanitation, for example,” said Muhammad Reza of the KRUHA Peoples Coalition on the Right to Water in Indonesia .

The ADB is holding its annual governors meeting virtually amid the COVID-19 crisis. Its sessions have been focusing on policies that would enable its member countries to pursue a green and inclusive recovery from the pandemic.