Cebu Pacific offers 'fly when you can' Super Pass voucher for P99

MANILA - Cebu Pacific is offering a P99 travel voucher that allows customers to fly to any domestic destination, the Philippines' biggest airline said on Wednesday.



The company said it is offering the Super Pass travel voucher with a P99 one-way base fare that can be used for travel within the Philippines from May 12, 2021 to May 31, 2022.

“On our 25th anniversary, the CEB Super Pass is a timely option for guests who would want to travel whenever they want, wherever they want in the country, at a guaranteed low fare,” said Candice Iyog, Cebu Pacific Vice President for Marketing and Customer Experience.

Customers can purchase the voucher on Cebu Pacific's website.

The Super Pass voucher can be redeemed as early as 30 days before the flight’s departure or until 7 days before the intended flight date, as long as seats are still available, Cebu Pacific said.

