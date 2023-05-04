Smart says won't use emergency system for SIM registration



MANILA - PLDT-Smart will not use the emergency broadcast system for SIM registration purposes, the telco's top official said on Thursday.

PLDT President and CEO President Al Panlilio said the company is using other ways to promote SIM registration, especially in the 90-day extension period.

"We don't use the emergency channels to do that. We do not use those tactics," said Panlilio.

He was reacting to rival Globe's text blast last week wherein Globe used the emergency broadcast system to urge the public to register their SIM before the original April 26 deadline.

Globe earlier defended its use of the Emergency Cell Broadcast system saying it was urgent.

Panlilio said they are using other ways to promote registration such as creative ads for Smart and TNT. They will continue to push until the end of the registration period.

As of May 3, Smart has so far registered around 44.6 million SIMs out of an estimated 66.3 million subscribers, according to the national Telecommunications Commission. This represents 67 percent of its total subscribers.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology reported that over 56 percent of active SIMs have been registered as of late Wednesday night. This translates to over 94 million SIMs out of nearly 160 million.

But DICT clarified it does not expect a 100 percent turnout as some SIMs may have been thrown already or are not being used. The deadline for registration is on July 25.