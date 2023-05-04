Philippines' 'plastic' banknote wins global award

MANILA - The Philippines' 1000-Piso polymer or "plastic" banknote was awarded "Banknote of the Year" for 2022 by the International Banknote Society (IBNS), the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said on Thursday.

The Philippine banknote won over other finalists from Algeria, Barbados, Egypt, Northern Ireland, and Scotland, the BSP said. It is also the first Philippine banknote to win the award.

“The Philippines’ successful design in eye-pleasing blue combines an endangered species with an environmental motif.” the IBNS said according to the BSP.

IBNS is a global non-profit organization that recognizes exceptional banknotes issued each year on the basis of artistic merits, such as design and use of colors, as well as high-quality security features, the BSP said.

The 1000-Piso polymer banknote features the Philippine Eagle, which symbolizes the Filipino people’s uniqueness, strength, power, love for freedom, and sharp vision. It also features the national flower, Sampaguita, which represents purity, simplicity, humility, and strength, the central bank said.

Also featured on the banknote is the Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the T'nalak weave design of the T’boli people; and the South Sea Pearl.

